Covid deaths rise to 104-day high of 356 | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

Daily cases of Covid-19 in the country fell on Tuesday in tandem with lower testing during the Holi festival but deaths from the virus surged to a 104-day high, with 356 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

India recorded 53,099 fresh cases of Covid-19, a sharp drop from 68,316 new infections reported on Sunday, according to YOU data collated from state governments. Cases had also dropped on Monday to 56,262 due to reduced number of tests to detect infections over the weekend. Testing fell to less than 7.9 lakh on Holi day (Monday) and to 9.1 lakh on Sunday, a drop from over 11.5 lakh tests each conducted on the previous two days. However, deaths shot up on Tuesday after less than 300 fatalities had been reported on the previous two days. The previous highest toll this month was 312 recorded on Saturday. Tuesday’s toll of 356 was the highest reported in a single day in India since December 16, when the count was 357.

Although Maharashtra reported 139 deaths, its share in the day’s national fatality count dropped to 39%, as several states reported a spike in deaths. Punjab recorded as many as 65 Covid-related fatalities while the toll in Chhattisgarh shot up to 35. Karnataka too reported 21 deaths, 11 in Bengaluru Urban alone. Kerala and Tamil Nadu registered 16 deaths each while 10 fatalities each were recorded in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and MP.

While new cases in Maharashtra dropped to 27,918, two days after hitting an all-time high of 40,414, Chhattisgarh reported 3,000-plus cases (3,108) for second time since Sunday. Daily cases remained above 2,000 in Karnataka (2,975), Kerala (2,975), Gujarat (2,220), Punjab (2,210) and Madhya Pradesh (2,173). Meanwhile, Jharkhand logged 418 new cases, the highest since October 31. The state capital recorded a positivity rate of over 20% on Monday and Tuesday, the highest at any point during the pandemic. J&K reported 359 new cases, the highest since December 18.