Covid-hit exhibition industry hopes RRR will be a roaring hit

new Delhi : India’s pandemic-ravaged film exhibition business is expecting a lot from SS Rajamouli RRR Which will finally hit the screens this Friday after much covid-induced delay.

Film with significant appeal after Rajamouli’s reputation Baahubali 2: The ConclusionThe highest-grossing film in Indian history, has starred as the perfect film for Telugu actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR alongside Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in both North and South India.

While the producers have already recovered Rs. 300 crore budget thanks to distribution, satellite and digital sales of Rs. 600 crores, it will be a challenge for distributors and exhibitors to make a comeback alike…