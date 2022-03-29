COVID Ireland: Stephen Donnelly warns serious new restrictions will be needed to halt escalation

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has warned that serious new restrictions would be needed to contain the latest highly permeable BA.2 Covid-19 variant.

According to sources in the online meeting, speaking to Fianna Fail members on Monday night, Minister Donnelly said the true number of Covid-19 cases in the community is likely to be several lakh cases.

Minister Donnelly told the meeting that the current transmission potential of the variant meant highly restrictive measures would be needed, but the chief medical officer, Dr Tony Hollohan, has not advised such restrictions at this time.

A source said: “He was clear that Holohan did not recommend anyone to be brought back…