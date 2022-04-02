COVID Ireland: the number of patients in hospital continues to fall

5,750 PCR-confirmed COVID cases have been announced today evening.

Meanwhile, 5,089 people registered positive antigen test results through the HSE portal yesterday.

This morning, there were 1,472 patients with COVID in Irish hospitals – down 63 yesterday.

There were 59 in ICU, one less than yesterday but four more than last week.

Since PCR testing for under-40s was banned in mid-January, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has reported positive antigen test results uploaded on the HSE portal along with PCR-confirmed results.

When both are included, the five-day moving average is now 12,273.

This comes as per the suggestion of the Health Minister Nearly 60% of COVID patients in hospital…