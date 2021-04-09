Covid passports scheme backed as FA hopes for big crowds at Euro 2020

LATEST

Julian Knight MP is behind the move to introduce Covid passports

Covid passports are ‘really worth looking at’ as attention turns towards getting capacity crowds in grounds for this summer’s European Championship.

That’s the view of Julian Knight, the chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS), with ten of Britain’s leading sports bodies – including the Premier League, Football Association, Rugby Football Union and All-England club – backing the move.

It’s understood that the FA want 45,000 fans present at Wembley towards the end of Euro 2020, but this will not be possible without some sort of ‘assurance process’ as per a letter sent to Boris Johnson, Keir Starmer and other party leaders.

And Knight threw his support behind the initiative in an exclusive interview with Miracle on Thursday morning.

“It’s certainly worth looking at,” Knight said in conversation with Jim White.

“I’m not a huge fan of having them in pubs and stuff like that.

“You certainly basically curtail people’s daily lives – that makes me feel a little comfortable.

The FA are hoping to get as many as 45,000 fans present at Wembley in the latter stages of Euro 2020

“However these institutions know what they’re doing, they want to try and get in as many people [in grounds] as possible.

“They don’t want people sat two metres apart from each other – it’s half a life isn’t it really in terms of sport.

“So if they can put in the infrastructure in terms of the readers they need at the grounds then I think it’s really worth looking at.”

Knight is of the view that COVID passports could encourage more people to get booster jabs in order to attend such events, with more than four million people in the UK now fully vaccinated.

He added: “It will encourage people to get booster jabs as well. The truth is I think only 40 per cent of people who are actually asked to get flu jabs actually take them up.

“If we have that same percentage with COVID-19 then we are in real trouble. We’ll have it again basically, time after time, so we’ve got to find a way of getting it up.

“One way of doing that is encouraging people by saying this is a really good way of ensuring you make other people feel safe, but also so stadiums are safe for people to enjoy themselves.

