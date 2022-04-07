COVID restrictions: chinstrap no longer mandatory in the province of Buenos Aires, but there is an exception

After the declaration of the province of Buenos Aires Removal of mandatory masks in closed placesIn a special way office and school Minister of Health of Buenos Aires, nicholas kreplackiSpecifications given on measurement.

Kreplack shared a widespread message via his social network explaining that in the province he is already “10 weeks of continuous decline in Covid-19 cases”Whereas More than 95% of the population is vaccinated Against SARS-CoV-2.

The new XE version of COVID in the CABA: “It will come soon”, the recognized fern quips



COVID: Compulsory social distancing over, do we have to continue wearing masks?



In addition, he also mentioned Initial outbreak of influenza virus H3N2 subtype, which causes Influenza AAnd I commented that it is already…