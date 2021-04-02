LATEST

Covid Situation In 11 States/UTs Matter Of 'serious Concern', Says Centre | India News – Times Of India

Covid Situation In 11 States/UTs Matter Of ‘serious Concern’, Says Centre | India News - Times Of India - Tech Kashif
NEW DELHI: Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting with chief secretaries, DG Police and health secretaries of all states/UTs, with focus on 11 states/UTs that have been reporting high rise in daily Covid-19 cases.
During the meeting, the cabinet secretary pointed out that the current Covid case growth rate of 6.8% in March 2021 has surpassed the previous record of 5.5% (June 2020). The country also reported 5.5% growth rate in daily Covid deaths in this period, Centre informed.
“11 states/UTs were categorised as “states of grave concern” on account of their high and rising daily case and higher daily deaths. These have contributed 90% of Covid cases and 90.5% of deaths in last 14 days, and have crossed/or close to crossing their early reported peaks during last year,” Centre said in a statement.
“It was pointed out the situation was particularly worrying in Maharashtra. They were advised to take up immediate and high effective measures to ensure containment of active cases and daily deaths through adherence of the standard clinical management protocol,” it added.
India recorded the highest single-day rise in Covid cases in six months with 81,466 new infections in a span of 24 hours, taking the Covid-19 tally of cases to 1,23,03,131, according to the Union health ministry.
The Cabinet Secretary reiterated the necessity of stringent enforcement of containment and surveillance measures, in conjunction with ramping up vaccination and strict enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour.
The states were specifically asked to increase testing to ensure that positivity comes down to 5% or less than 5% and focus on ensuring RT-PCR tests comprise 70% of total tests.
States were also asked to examine case fatality rate hospital-wise, devise appropriate strategy and mitigate concerns regarding late admission in hospitals and non-adherence to national clinical management protocol.
The states were advised on strengthening of public and private healthcare resources in order to minimise the daily fatalities.
