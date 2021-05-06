Covid Vaccine: How long can it take to get away from alcohol after getting vaccinated?

Said to ignore the rumors going on social media, according to which alcohol can provide protection from corona virus. Drinking more alcohol can reduce people’s immunity and may increase their risk of getting infected.

If people consume a lot of alcohol then they are more prone to get infected. Talwar said that this suggestion is wrong that the consumption of alcohol can cause corona virus to die.

On Thursday, May 6, the highest number of new cases of corona were reported in the country. There are 4,12262 new cases of corona in the last 24 hours in the country and 3980 people lost their lives during this period.