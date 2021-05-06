Covid Vaccine: How many days after recovery should the covid vaccine if corona become infected, know

According to health experts, the second wave peak of coronovirus has not yet arrived in India and the third wave is expected to be encountered. The Health Ministry has made it clear that the third wave of corona in India cannot be stopped. Vaccination is the only way to avoid this very dangerous and deadly virus. The government has launched a vaccination campaign for all people over the age of 18 and as soon as the maximum population of the country is vaccinated, it will help fight the corona virus.

But one question that should be on many people’s minds is that if you register for the vaccine, but you become infected with the corona before the vaccine is given, how many days after the vaccine will you recover from the disease You should get the vaccine (after how many days). Vaccination is the best way to gain immunity against the corona virus. According to a Times of India report, all vaccines used in India are up to 80 percent effective in reducing the symptoms, severity, and recovery time of the corona virus.

There is no guarantee that you will not have a corona after vaccination, but if you have a corona infection after vaccination, it will be mild. Therefore, it is very important to get vaccinated. Studies show that if a person has a Kovid-19 infection, their body develops natural immunity that can last 90 to 180 days. However, the timing of natural immunity varies from person to person and also depends on what type of infection you had.

Therefore, patients infected with Kovid should also receive the vaccine (Kovid vaccine), but 2 to 4 weeks after complete recovery. This is because when you are infected with the virus, your body has a natural immunity against the virus. In this case, immunity from the vaccine will not be very beneficial for you. Therefore, it would be better to vaccinate Kovid after natural immunity is weakened. If a person becomes infected with the corona virus after the first dose of the vaccine, they should also take a second dose 2 weeks after recovering.