COVID: Where can I buy Lateral Flow Test and how much does it cost?

The government will no longer provide free universal COVID-19 testing to the majority of the public from April 1 as part of its plan to live with the virus.

While people can still order the lateral flow test for free through the government’s website, it will end this week.

In an announcement on Tuesday 29 March, Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said That those at risk of serious illness from COVID-19 will continue to receive free tests if they develop symptoms of the virus.

NHS staff and adult social care workers and those in other “high-risk settings” will also remain eligible.

For the general public, COVID tests will only be commercially available. The government said it is “working with retailers to make sure everyone who wants can buy a test”.

This…