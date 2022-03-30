COVID: Who will still have access to free LFT after Friday?

F Re-lateral flow tests are being phased out for the general public on Friday, as some high-risk groups will still have access.

It follows a “living with Covid” strategy announced in February, which has ended mandatory self-isolation, travel restrictions – and from Friday 1 April, free lateral flow testing for most UK residents.

Recent guidance has advised people with COVID-19 symptoms to stay at home and “avoid contact with other people” for the recommended five days.

The Health Secretary said: “Thanks to our plan to tackle COVID, we are moving forward in learning how to live with the virus.

“Vaccines are our best defense and we are now offering Spring Booster to the elderly, care home residents and the most vulnerable – please come forward to protect…