covid xe variant symptoms: first case of omicron xe variant found in mumbai, before covid 4th wave know what is ex virus and symptoms understand its symptoms

Coronavirus pandemic The danger is not over yet. many countries in Asia and Europe Corona’s fourth wave (Covid 4th wave) are facing. Due to many new variants of Corona, there is a rapid jump in new cases. Meanwhile, the report of getting the first case of the fastest spreading XE variant of Corona in India has come.