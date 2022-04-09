Covishield Or Covaxin? What Will Be Booster Dose; Here’s What Govt Said

India is all set to administer Covid-19 booster shots to all adults from April 10 after the Union Ministry of Health gave its nod on Friday amid the drop in new virus cases.

While the Centre has laid out certain rules that who will be eligible for the third shot and details regarding appointment booking, but netizens have expressed confusion about which vaccine will be the booster shot.

As a result, the Union Health Ministry has cleared the confusion saying the precaution dose will be the same vaccine that was used for the first and second doses. There will not be a cocktail of vaccines.

“Precaution dose will be of the same vaccine which has been used for administration of first and second dose. No fresh registrations would be…