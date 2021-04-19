Cowboys Mock Draft 2021: Penei Sewell falls to Dallas | TMT

The Dallas Cowboys have many defensive wants that they need to deal with on this 2021 7-Spherical Mock Draft. However with the No. 10 total decide within the 2021 NFL Draft, they should take the participant they really feel most assured will give them 10 years as a great skilled participant at a place of relative want. If this specific scenario seems on April 29, the Cowboys should pull the set off. On the finish of the day, as a lot assist because the protection wants, defending their largest funding in Dak Prescott ought to be their first precedence.

Dallas Cowboys Publish-Free Company 7-Spherical Mock Draft

Spherical 1, Choose 10: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

Spherical 2, Choose 44: Richie Grant, S, Central Florida

Spherical 3, Choose 75: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

Spherical 3, Choose 99: Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, Southern California

Spherical 4, Choose 115: Bobby Brown, DT, Texas A&M

Spherical 4, Choose 138: Monty Rice, LB, Georgia

Spherical 5, Choose 179: Trevon Grimes, WR, Florida

Spherical 6, Choose 192: Camryn Bynum, CB, California

Spherical 7, Choose 227: Malik Herring, EDGE, Georgia

Spherical 7, Choose 238: Tedarrell Slaton, DT, Florida

Cowboys 2021 NFL Mock Draft | Choose-by-pick evaluation

Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

That is too good to be true, proper? In all probability. Nonetheless, there are lifelike eventualities that see Penei Sewell fall to the tenth total decide on this 2021 Cowboys 7-Spherical Mock Draft. It comes down to 2 groups passing on the Oregon sort out.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers should go in one other course for Sewell to drop to Dallas. These are the groups with the largest want on the place. There have been rumors that the Bengals may go LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase. The Panthers want a cornerback badly and will realistically move on Sewell for Patrick Surtain or Jaycee Horn.

No person believed that CeeDee Lamb would fall to No. 17 final 12 months, so even when it’s simply peeking via a slit within the door, preserve it open till the decide is introduced. Sewell is a younger prospect that rapidly determined to dominate the Pac-12 at simply 17 years outdated. At 6-foot-4 and 330 kilos, there hasn’t been anyone at his dimension together with his specific athletic profile. And he’ll begin video games within the NFL at simply 20 years of age.

Sewell’s recruiting pages word he went via the cycle seen as a guard, most certainly due to his intimidating dimension. Most 350-pound younger males don’t have the agility and explosiveness obligatory to guard the blindside at sort out. Sewell has been coaching on each side of the road, making him a extra versatile choice relying on the well being of the present Cowboys’ offensive tackles.

As soon as once more, Sewell did that at 17. Two months in the past, there was no probability that he’d make it to No. 10. At the moment it appears like extra of a coin flip. The draft is a phenomenal thriller. May the Cowboys get fortunate two years in a row?

Richie Grant, S, Central Florida

Richie Grant is an excellent participant within the again finish as a free security, however he might be a 24-year-old rookie. He additionally, regardless of his willingness to take action, struggles towards the run. Grant doesn’t possess the pure bodily presence to complete tackles towards backs. He’s going to overlook some tackles coming downhill from depth.

On prime of that, his 10-20-40-yard splits went from elite to start out and solely nearer to common on the prime finish. This means his top-end velocity is a little bit of a fable created by his capacity to key and get a great begin. He additionally had a poor vertical soar, weighed beneath 200 kilos, and benched 225 kilos 12 instances.

Now that we’ve annotated why he may fall to No. 44 total on this 2021 Cowboys 7-Spherical Mock Draft, let’s talk about why the NFL shouldn’t make that mistake. Though at Central Florida he didn’t play down within the slot in man-to-man typically, he went to Cell for the Senior Bowl and confirmed unbelievable talent in man-to-man protection.

Grant shows true mirroring expertise with environment friendly footwork and clean transitions in his hips. However his capacity within the again finish taking part in ahead, backward, and towards the sideline is his true reward. Grant is an instinctive spot-drop-zone-coverage security who reads quarterback intentions properly and has a watch for the soccer.

Grant tallied 10 interceptions, 17 passes defensed, and compelled 5 fumbles in his 4 years for the Golden Knights. So even when there are missed sort out makes an attempt from time to time, the savvy security will take the ball from the offense — one thing the Cowboys have sorely lacked in any respect three ranges of the protection just lately.

Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

If the Cowboys didn’t take a cornerback within the first three picks on this 2021 7-Spherical Mock Draft, half of the fanbase would most likely stroll away. Tyson Campbell is the kind of cornerback a Cowl 3 defensive employees would need to construct in a lab, albeit with most likely 10 extra kilos on his body.

The 6-foot-1 cornerback stands at 193 kilos with 32-inch arms, however what’s actually intriguing concerning the younger, considerably inexperienced cornerback is his observe velocity. His official 40 time was 4.4, and it’s his precise lengthy velocity that’s spectacular. Nonetheless, like many former observe athletes taking part in soccer, his footwork within the quick areas wants enchancment. He must develop into extra environment friendly in his transitions.

Campbell is a bodily press-man cornerback that’s good at dictating the rep early and getting in part effortlessly off that. That physicality carries into his talents towards the run, the place he does a great job understanding his position on the skin and makes use of his size to wrangle down ball carriers trying to make him miss.

If he turns into extra environment friendly in his transition and continues to develop his really feel for route ideas (he lacked reps early in his school profession), he possesses borderline CB1 traits.

Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, Southern California

Marlon Tuipulotu‘s recreation has felt a bit forgotten all through this draft course of. His teammate, Jay Tufele, alternatively, has been touted within the prime 50 throughout factors of the draft cycle. Neither wowed with their professional day testing, which ought to give the general edge to Tuipulotu. Nonetheless, it’s been principally crickets. Tufele’s inventory was primarily based on his athletic upside. After a 2020 opt-out and simply okay testing, I’ll take the higher participant on tape.

That is very true for the Cowboys on this 7-Spherical 2021 Mock Draft. They want a great run-defending defensive sort out like my canine wants her dinner at 5 o’clock sharp. There’s quite a lot of whining in terms of each.

Tuipulotu possesses good arms that he adequately makes use of to discard blockers on his strategy to the ball service in pursuit. Tuipulotu strikes properly within the quick areas to get exterior of his body and end tackles, and he disengages early within the course of to pursue runners in his areas. He additionally has the flexibility of taking part in as a nostril and three-technique. Though he’s a three-technique naturally, he can spell on the inside if want be.

Bobby Brown, DT, Texas A&M

The Cowboys received some defensive sort out assist with the final decide on this 7-Spherical 2021 Mock Draft, however they nonetheless want a one-technique. Effectively, I ought to say they wanted one. Bobby Brown has one of many increased upsides of any participant within the draft class.

It’s difficult for the 321-pound defensive sort out to grade properly. Brown ended up with a 9.82 Relative Athletic Rating for defensive tackles. Our personal Kent Platte created a particular tab for the massive boys (320+ kilos). In that class, Brown examined within the 93rd percentile or increased in each athletic metric, and he’s an elite athlete for the place.

On prime of that, Brown’s arms are like sledgehammers. He brings a capability to break down the pocket as a move rusher. Brown can transfer and pursue in area. He’s a top-50 prospect held down by his personal lack of curiosity at instances, nonetheless.

Brown didn’t escape till his closing collegiate season, and plenty of followers of this system scoff at Brown as a professional prospect due to his perceived lazy efforts. In a rotation the place he can play together with his pedal to the ground, he ought to discover that ceiling on the NFL stage.

Monty Rice, LB, Georgia

Monty Rice is a shorter linebacker with quick arms, which makes taking up blocks a spot of hassle in his recreation. Rice should study to stay in that inside hip leverage to runners as to not overpursue. Nonetheless, the rationale he’s right here is that he’s very, very explosive.

Rice brings an enormous quantity of pop in his pads in his tight, compact body. He’s additionally fairly adept in spot-drop zone protection and has the straight-line velocity to hold the seam vertically. Rice initiatives as a situational linebacker who can are available throughout protection conditions early as he progresses.

Trevon Grimes, WR, Florida

Trevon Grimes is a massively-built receiver who examined higher than anticipated. He performs the ball within the air fairly properly and does good work alongside the sideline. He’s a tricky participant who has first rate ft for a receiver of his dimension to try to acquire separation.

Nonetheless, Grimes lacks explosion and gained’t be one to get open towards NFL cornerbacks constantly. His wins will are available contested conditions. He additionally brings added worth as a blocker, which may get him on the sphere on particular groups, particularly if present receiver Noah Brown leaves after 2021.

Getting a situational receiver on this 7-Spherical 2021 Mock Draft with the doable departures of Brown, Cedrick Wilson, and Michael Gallup after this upcoming season is crucial.

Camryn Bynum, CB/S, California

Camryn Bynum is an efficient soccer participant that lacks the bodily upside to be thought-about a great prospect. He’s an instinctual and clever protection defender who will most likely find yourself at security on the NFL stage.

The whole lot he’s good at as a participant, and the areas the place he struggles athletically, lends him to make that swap. Bynum began at California as a real freshman and by no means seemed again. He has a knack for locating the soccer, tallying 35 passes defensed in 42 profession video games and 6 interceptions on prime of that. His versatility brings obligatory depth to the secondary room on this Cowboys 7-Spherical 2021 Mock Draft.

Malik Herring, EDGE, Georgia

Malik Herring is the tweener kind of defensive finish/defensive sort out prospect the Cowboys may wish to have after the retirement of Tyrone Crawford. He possesses an awesome construct for pure leverage at 6-foot-3 and 275 kilos, however the true ticket is his excellent size, with arms measuring 33 1/8 inches and a wingspan over 81 1/8 inches.

If Herring can add or drop pounds, the Cowboys may discover somebody so as to add depth on the defensive position at two positions as a substitute of 1, permitting them to make use of a roster spot elsewhere.

Tedarrell Slaton, DT, Florida

There is not going to be many conditions the place I don’t take Tedarrell Slaton on this spot. Sure, this implies three defensive tackles on this draft. However the one-technique is a place that holds little draft worth, so getting good gamers there late on Day 3 is simpler than most positions.

Slaton possesses infinite size. He’s not going to make many performs exterior of his quick space. Nonetheless, his capacity to get all the way down to 330 kilos after reportedly being 380 at one level exhibits a dedication to his craft. As a pure hole filler, Slaton has as a lot capacity as anyone.

