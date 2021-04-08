Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Could Make a Major Splash at the 2021 NFL Draft: ‘He’ll Offer Emmitt Smith and Larry Allen, Maybe Throw in Michael Irvin’ – Miracle | Pure Sports

Jerry Jones is many things as an NFL owner, but above all else, he’s a go-getter. When he hones in on a player he loves in the NFL draft, he’ll stop at nothing to go get him. Take last year for example. The Dallas Cowboys had various needs to address outside of wide receiver, but Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb dropped to 17 and Jones scooped him up with no hesitation.

This year, with the Cowboys drafting 10th overall, Jones has his eyes on a generational prospect that he’s reportedly “infatuated” with. Don’t be surprised if Jones makes a major splash on draft night to go get his man.

Cowboys will have elite options at No. 10

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on during a game against the Minnesota Vikings | Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

RELATED: Troy Aikman Still Thanks Barry Switzer for Getting Him to UCLA: ‘I Think Deep Down Barry Felt Bad’

After a disappointing 2020 season that saw starting quarterback Dak Prescott miss most of the year with an ankle injury, the Cowboys find themselves with a top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. There’s a variety of ways Dallas could go with this pick, but there should still be a few elite options by the time the Cowboys are on the clock later this month.

Quarterbacks are expected to go early and often in the upcoming draft. Trevor Lawrence is already locked into the No. 1 pick, the New York Jets have tipped off their intention to draft a QB at No. 2 by trading Sam Darnold, and the San Francisco 49ers should take another gun-slinger at No. 3. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Atlanta Falcons also take a quarterback at No. 4 or trade back with a team in search of a new signal-caller.

That leaves the best non-QB prospects to drop in the first round. The Cowboys could have their pick of WR DeVonta Smith, LB Micah Parsons, OL Rashawn Slater, CB Jaycee Horn, CB Patrick Surtain II, and more.

But Jones has apparently fallen in love with a different prospect he’d most likely have to trade up to get.

Jerry Jones is reportedly “infatuated” with Kyle Pitts

Hearing these potential destinations for Kyle Pitts: #Falcons if they don’t trade down, #Dolphins at 6, or #Cowboys finding a way to get a guy that “Jerry Jones loves a lot.” – Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) April 7, 2021

RELATED: Tom Brady Has a Crystal-Clear Message for His Doubters After Leading the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl Title

With the uncertainty surrounding the No. 10 pick, Cowboys fans are anxious to know what Jerry Jones is thinking a few weeks ahead of the draft. Well, now we know.

Chris Mortensen appeared on ESPN’s draft special this week and reported that Jones is “infatuated” with Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. And how could he not be? Pitts is a 6-foot-6, 246-pound freak of nature who also ran a 4.44 40-yard dash at his Pro Day. Mortensen said Jones loves Pitts so much that he’d be willing to trade a few Cowboys legends to go get him.

We’re hearing this thing about Jerry Jones, the owner of the Cowboys and the GM, being infatuated with Kyle Pitts. So I figure he’s gonna have to trade up to get Kyle Pitts. I think he’ll offer Emmitt Smith and Larry Allen, maybe throw in Michael Irvin. He doesn’t need Tony Romo but he has Dak Prescott, he spent $40 million a year on Dak Prescott so why not go get Kyle Pitts, or if he actually falls to 10 you couldn’t rule him out. Chris Mortensen

Should Jerry Jones trade up for Kyle Pitts?

RELATED: Bill Belichick Created a $10 Million Problem for the Patriots by Giving In to His Own Hubris and Ignoring ‘Red Flags’ From His Scouting Department

Jerry Jones might love Kyle Pitts as a prospect, but so does every other general manager in the NFL. If he wants a realistic shot at grabbing the talented tight end, he’ll most likely have to trade up from pick No. 10 to get him.

But is that really what the Cowboys need right now? With Dak Prescott returning this season, Dallas’ offense should get back to its elite level. It’s the defense that needs reinforcements. Jones can shore up the defensive unit with Micah Parsons, Jaycee Horn, or Patrick Surtain II, and save future draft picks in the process by not trading up.

If Pitts drops to 10, then sure, grab your guy and watch the offense explode. But this team has glaring holes on the defensive side of the ball, and that’s where the 10th overall pick should be utilized.