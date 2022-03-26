Cox experiencing major outage in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Cox Communications experienced a major disruption in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday morning that is still affecting some customers.

according to this downdetector, a website that tracks online outages, Cox began having problems with its Internet services around 7 a.m. As of 8 a.m., about 7,000 people had reported the Cox outage to DownDetector. The number of people reporting the outage dropped to less than 400 as of 12:45 pm

Customer Stephanie Panepinto said in a tweet to Downdetector, “I work from home and the internet is completely down. I can’t catch anyone or the phone lines will keep ringing. ,

Another subscriber, Lucy, tweeted, “Lights flickered around 7:15am and internet went out at 89166.”

Cox sent a tweet at around 10:45…