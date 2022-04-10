CPI(M) central committee member M C Josephine dies at 74

CPI(M) central committee member M C Josephine (74) died at a private hospital in Kerala’s Kannur on Sunday. Attending the CPI(M)’s 23rd party congress, Josephine suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday night and went into life support before she was declared dead.

A central committee member for two decades, Josephine was the chairperson of the Kerala state women’s commission from 2017 to 2021. She was forced to quit as the head of the commission over her controversial remarks to a woman who complained to her about domestic violence in June 2021.

Josephine also served as the national vice-president of the Janadhipathya Mahila Association, the women’s wing of the CPI(M). She got…