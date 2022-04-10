CPM central committee member MC Josephine dies- The New Indian Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: MC Josephine, the former chairperson of Kerala Women’s Commission and former CPM central committee member, died at a hospital in Kannur on Sunday. She was 74.

Josephine collapsed at the CPM party congress venue in Kannur on Saturday after suffering a heart attack. She was rushed to the AKG Hospital in Kannur. The hospital declared her dead on Sunday afternoon.

Josephine served as the chairperson of the Kerala Women’s Commission from 2017 to 2021. She was also the former chairperson of the Greater Cochin Development Authority and the Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation.

Josephine was a councillor in Angamaly municipality for 13 years. She had contested unsuccessfully to the Lok Sabha from Idukki constituency…