[CPMS] Done Pension Management System 2021: Sampann Pension Yojana, Online Portal | ReaderMaster

Sampann Pension Management System 2021

Hello friends, to make the pension system easier, the government “Done Pension Management System” Is introduced or popularized as a system for accounting and management of pensions. Today under this article, we will share with the readers complete information about the thriving pension scheme, which has been introduced for all the pensioners of the country. The Sampann Pension Management System was launched by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 29 December 2018. The aim of this thriving pension portal is to manage all the processes of the Department of Telecommunications- such as approval of pension, transfer of pension, redress of grievances of beneficiaries, pension management system will provide transparency between pensioners and the government

SAMPANN – is an acronym for System for Accounting and Management of Pensions, which will help in disbursement of pension on time. With the help of this complete pension scheme portal, the employees of Department of Telecommunications (BSNL) can easily check the status of pension and also they can apply for pension. The telecom pensioners management rich portal enables pensioners to track their pension status. In this article we Sampann Pension Online Portal Will share details about which has been introduced to make the process of pension allocation easier.

What is a Completed Pension Management System (CPMS) – The objective of the scheme is to manage all the processes of the Department of Telecommunications (BSNL) pensioners such as approval of pension, transfer of pension, redressal of grievances of beneficiaries. The Pension Pension Management System will provide transparency between pensioners and the government. With the help of this complete pension scheme portal, employees of the Department of Telecom can easily check the status of pension and also they can apply for pension.

Name of scheme Completed plan Launched PM Shri Narendra Modi Launch date 29 December 2018 Beneficiary Telecom Department Pensioners Purpose of the plan Digital pension system Article category Central government scheme official website dotpension.gov.in

Benefits of Sampoorna Pension Yojana Portal – Following are the benefits of the completed Pension Management Scheme Portal.

Direct disbursement of pension on time without the need of middlemen. This completed portal will serve as a single window system for the complete pension process. There will be an online complaint management for pensioners and this will reduce paper work. People can easily track pension status from home, which will encourage transparency and accountability. The scheme covers around 3.5 lakh current pensioners / family pensioners and about 1.5 lakh future retirees. In addition, the process of revision of arrears and pensions will be expedited.

CPMS: Complete Pension Management System

Sampann Pension Management System – SAMPANN Or known as the System for Accounting and Pension of Management. Comprehensive Pension Management System (CPMS) is the brand name. Through the implementation of rich pension management system, an easy way to distribute pension to all the pensioners present in our country will be eliminated.

CPMS is a web portal for the following process

Pension processing Direct disbursement Accounting, and Audit Pension Pension benefits to DoT pensioners

Objectives of a complete pension management system – The Complete Pension Management System Portal has the following objectives.

Pension benefits and direct credit of pension to the bank account of pensioners.

To bring more transparency in pension processing.

Reducing delays in disbursement of pension and arrears of pension.

Streamlining and streamlining forms in HO and CCA offices to reduce time and effort.

To create a platform for direct contact with pensioners for better service.

Optimal use of resources in the processing and disbursement of pensions.

Providing timely updates and alerts to pensioners.

Improve service quality through consistent and standardized work programs.

Creating a faster and more sensitive online complaint registration and redressal system.

How to register under Complete Pension Scheme – You can follow the simple steps given below to register yourself under the Complete Pension Management System (CPMS).

Firstly, the retired Telecom Department pensioner or worker has to submit offline hardcopy of the form to the concerned department of the portal. If the worker or pensioner is able to meet the eligibility criteria, the Department of Telecommunications will add it to the respective portal. When you are already added under the Sampann Pension Management System a login ID and password will be sent to your registered email ID or phone number.

CPMS Portal Login Por

Online registration under Complete Pension Management System Portal Once done, you have to follow the simple steps given below to login yourself.

The first ever official website of the portal https://dotpension.gov.in/ Go to

On the web home page, click on the Login tab. After which, enter the following details:

enter username. Now enter the password. Captcha code filled. Finally click on the Login button.



Important links of the complete pension management system portal

Important Links of Complete Pension Management System Portal – Here we have given some important links. With which you will get more information about the complete pension management system.

Toll-free helpline number: 1800-113-5800 download: Complete Pension App (Google Play Store)

