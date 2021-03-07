ENTERTAINMENT

Crack (2020) – Cast | Teaser | Release date and other details 2020 Telugu Movie

Crack is an upcoming Telugu film, allegedly both directed and written by Gopichand Malini. In addition, the production of the much awaited Tollywood film B. Madhu is performing under the banner of Saraswati TMT Division. The film stars Shruti Haasan and the protagonists from the Telugu film industry.

Apart from this, the lead actors have shared the screen with Varalakshmi Sarathkum and Samuthirakani. The first look of the crack was created on the occasion of Children’s Day 2020, November 14, 2019.

Crack is inspired by a real-life incident

If sources are to be believed, the plot of the film is based on a true incident. Fans first reported that the film’s official poster had the slogan “based on the actual event”. Notable actor Ravi Teja will appear in a racy role with a slightly mature beard and mustache as the film is about a cop.

Crack’s Cast and Crew

The film has a huge cast and a special song. Apart from Shruti Haasan, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Ravi Teja and Samuthirakani, the film also stars actors like Chirag Jani, Ali, Morni, Devi Prasad, Vibha Changanti, Sudhakar and Apsara Rani. It seems that Apsara Rani will be seen in the special song.

s. Thaman composed both the background score and lyrics for the film. Gopichand Malineni also provides the screenplay for the film. GK Vishnu has done incredible camera work, playing the role of cameraman of the film.

