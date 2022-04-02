Craig Kimbrel trade: Dodgers send AJ Pollock to Chicago closer to All-Star

The Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers have been approached for an important trade a week before Opening Day. The Chisox sent Craig Kimbrel close to the Dodgers for outfielder AJ Pollock, teams declare. Jeff Passan says There is no money involved, so it is a straight face-to-face trading.

Both the teams are trading from the depth of field to overcome the weakness. The Dodgers had players with more daily potential than starting lineup spots, but needed to replace Kenley Jensen in the bullpen. The White Sox have a very deep bullpen but need it in the right field. It’s a good old-fashioned baseball trade involving more than two average big leagues.

Last season, Kimbrel, now 33, was an All-Star with the Chicago Cubs,…