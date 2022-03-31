Crash Landing On You star Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin got married!

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin from the hit Korean drama crash landing on you Got married on 31 March 2022 in a private ceremony.

Hyun Bin’s agency, Vast Entertainment, shared two photos of the couple from their dream wedding and revealed about the ceremony in the caption, which was in Korean.

The translation of the caption read: “Hello. This is VAST Entertainment. Today, actor Hyun Bin and actor Son Ye-jin are getting married and taking their first steps as a married couple. We apologize that this dinner will be held privately in view of the situation of Corona and we will inform you about this through wedding photos of both of them.

(main and feature image credits: giant.anti/instagram)

What we know about Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s marriage

The agency also thanked fans…