“Crash Landing On You” Stars Hyun Bin and Son Yejin Just Got Married

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin, stars of the hugely popular Netflix Korean drama crash landing on you, They tied the knot in a private ceremony in Seoul on March 31.

Bin’s agency, VAST Entertainment, posted a statement on Instagram that read, “Actors Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are holding a wedding ceremony today, taking their first steps as a married couple.”

Guests in attendance Vincenzo Star Song Jong-ki and squid game Actor Gong Yu.

Bin and Ye-jin finally confirmed their relationship on December 31, 2020; They announced their engagement on February 10, 2021.

“I made this promise to the woman who always makes me laugh: to be with me forever in the days to come,” Bin said in a statement.

The pair…