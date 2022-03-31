Crash Landing On You stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye jin get married; see first wedding photos-Entertainment News , Firstpost

‘I found someone to spend the rest of my life with,’ Son Ye jin had earlier said in a wedding announcement post

The famed South Korean actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye jin, have finally tied the knot today, on 31 March. Ever since the couple announced their imminent marriage through poignant letters shared on Instagram, fans have been squealing with delight.

Consequently, to lift up their delight, the actors’ agencies VAST Entertainment and MSTeam revealed pictures of the couple from their wedding ceremony. They have also asked fans to be understanding of the fact that the wedding could not be held publicly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Take a glimpse at the stunning photos below

The gorgeous pair can be seen in their beautiful…