‘Crash Landing on You’ stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are now officially married

Popular Korean actors Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are now married! The ‘Crash Landing On You’ stars got married on Thursday in an intimate ceremony with limited guests, their respective management agencies confirmed.

The pair chose to have an intimate ceremony due to the ongoing pandemic.

“Today actor Hyun Bin and actor Son Ye Jin are getting married and taking their first steps as a married couple,” VAST Entertainment, which manages Hyun, said in an Instagram post. and shared photos from Hyun and Son’s official wedding.

In the photos, Son and Hyun are holding hands while posing in their white wedding outfits. Son was wearing a dreamy white dress and Hyun was wearing a white suit. They can be seen posing against a wall of roses.

Another picture shows the son in different outfits laughing…