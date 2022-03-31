‘Crash Landing on You’ stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin to marry today

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin, who played lovers in the K-drama crash landing on you The wedding is taking place today, March 31, on Netflix, according to Hyun’s agency.

In a post sharing two pictures from the wedding on his official Instagram account on March 31, Written by VAST Entertainment: “Today, actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are getting married and taking their first steps as a couple.”

The pictures show the pair holding hands, with son (who is currently starring in the hit Netflix K-drama forty nine) wearing two different wedding dresses, while Hyun is depicted in a classic style in a black/white tuxedo and bowtie in one image and a white suit in the other.

“We apologize that the ceremony will be held privately due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation and instead share the news [of their marriage] Through these…