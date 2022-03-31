“Crash Landing On You” Stars Son Yejin And Hyun Bin Tie The Knot In Matching White Ensemble — See Wedding Pics

crash landing on you Stars Son Yejin and Hyun Bin are officially married and K-drama fans around the world have shown collective excitement!

On March 31, both the actors’ agencies, VAST Entertainment and MSTeam shared two pictures of the couple celebrating their wedding, including the first look of the couple’s wedding look. This news comes after their engagement was announced in February.

“Actors Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are holding their wedding ceremony today, taking their first steps as a married couple,” the post’s caption read. sumpytranslation of. “The ceremony will be private given the situation with COVID-19, so we ask for your generous understanding. We are instead sharing the news with their wedding pictures.”