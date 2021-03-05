Crayton vs. Butler College Basketball Game Preview

Creighton Bluejes vs. Butler Bulldogs Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Crayton vs Butler Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 4

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Location: CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, NE

Network: Fox

All CFN Fearless Predictions

Crayton (17-7) vs Butler (9-13) Game Preview

Why butler will win

Butler is a fun defensive team who made a sudden move in the last few matches. Beating Seton Hall was good, but dropping Villenova to 12 was an eye opener.

The team typically does not shoot all that well, but it is only recently with the ability to go to the basket and overcome awkward shooting from the outside. More than anything, however, it is very good at defending all three – it held Xavier, Seton Hall and Villanova 12-of-71 from three in the last three games.

Stop Creighton by three, stop Creighton. The Bluejays were held to 26% from outside in the first meeting, and Butler won. However…

Why Creighton Will Win

This is a very inconsistent butler team from the field. It usually cannot do anything from the outside, it does not move the ball around well, and it is not enough to own offensive boards.

When the team is off – and it normally is – hitting under 40% of their shots, (usually) forgetting it.

Creighton hasn’t been great lately – it’s been rolled by Villanova before a few games – but it’s back home for the first time against a team staying 1-9 away from Butler.

What is going to happen

Can Creighton settle a dispute with head coach Greg McDermott who is now suspended indefinitely?

The team will be fine with a good performance, even with the Butler defense as they normally do from outside. Bulldog O would fall flat for a few long blocks as Crayton pulled away.

Crayton vs butler prediction, line

Crayton 76, Butler 62

Line: Crayton-13, O / U: 133

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 2.5

