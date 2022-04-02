Creative Workshop at ‘T Verkhois’ on World Autism Day: “Stamping with Chips Is So Cool!” (Antwerp)

On World Autism Day, 2 April, worldwide action is taken to raise awareness of the issue in society. In that context, non-profit organization De Werld van Rien and art club Borgerhout joined forces on Saturday to organize a creative workshop for children with autism at ‘t Verkhois. A dozen participants showered and painted flowers.

“World Autism Day is very important because there are still so many misconceptions about people with autism,” say Nadia Auld Aisa and Dorothy Levegle of De Weereld van Raion. “It is often said that they are too closed and have no sympathy. But that is not true. They also have a lot of talent and potential, which we want to emphasize today.”

The creative workshop was provided by Mactelde de Rick of Art Club Borgerhout. “Kids learn different techniques here like working with brushes, potato seals, …