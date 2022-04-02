Crewe Alexandra 1-3 Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood boosted their hopes of surviving League One with a 3–1 win at Bottom Club Crew.

Harvey McAdam put Cod Army ahead with his first senior goal, but Chris Long returned for Crewe in first-half stoppage time against his former club.

But second-half goals from substitutes for Anthony Pilkington and Alice Harrison ensured the visitors stayed out of the bottom four.

Fleetwood took the lead in the 18th minute when Harrison Begins lofted the ball up and McAdam rose to put a down header in the bottom corner.

Alex Cairns held the lead, thwarting attempts by Chris Porter and Long.

Porter went back and forth from tempting positions. Although at the other end Ged Garner was inches away from adding a second with a powerful header from Sean Hayes’ pullback.

traveled a long distance…