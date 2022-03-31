Cricket bids final goodbye to Shane Warne in furtherance of Melbourne service

Shane Warne has been remembered as an irreplaceable cricketing legend, a doting father and an Australian larrikin in a star-studded memorial at his beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Sombre Memorial culminated with the renaming of the MCG’s biggest stand in his honor to immortalize his record-breaking career, leaving crowds of fans cheering and shouting “Varney”.

The state funeral was attended by cricket stalwarts, celebrities and political leaders, all paying tribute to one of cricket’s most popular figures.

Video Music Shown at Twilight Service…