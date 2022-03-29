Cricket: Inexperienced pair lift black caps for easy win over Netherlands

The Black Caps opened their first ODI series against the Netherlands at the Bay Oval. Video / Sky Sport

Will Young’s maiden century and a four on debut for Blair Tickner helped the Black Caps register a predictably comfortable win over the Netherlands tonight.

With 12 players absent through IPL commitments, that pair was the main beneficiary as New Zealand took a 1–0 lead in the three-match series.

For only the second time facing the Netherlands – and for the first time since 1996 – none of the sparse crowd at the Bay Oval were too excited by the seven-wicket win.

But Young and Tickner at least made an argument for more international action when the big guns returned.

Young, who impressed in Test cricket, was playing only his third ODI after making his bow against Bangladesh a year ago.