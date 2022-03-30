Cricket Live Updates: Australia vs West Indies, Women’s World Cup Semi-Final, Scores, Stats Commentary

Australia and the West Indies are competing for a place in the World Cup final at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Bad weather delayed the start of the match but West Indies won the toss and sent Australia to bat.

Australia scored 305 runs in 45 overs, thanks to Alyssa Healy’s 129 and Rachel Haynes’ 85.

West Indies need 306 runs to win but their run chase started poorly when Rashada Williams was dismissed for a duck when Beth Mooney took a brilliant catch off Megan Schutt.

Check out live scores and statistics below.

Achievement:

Manhattan

ball by ball