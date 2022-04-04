Cricket: Tearful goodbyes – Ross Taylor’s emotional moment in final Black Caps game

Cricket: The tearful goodbye – Ross Taylor’s emotional moment in the final Black Caps game. Video / Spark Sport

Ross Taylor couldn’t hold back his tears as he stood for the national anthem with the Black Caps on for the last time.

After 450 matches across all formats for New Zealand, Taylor will end his international cricket career in the Black Caps’ third and final ODI against the Netherlands.

Taylor stood next to her three children – Mackenzie, Jonty and Adelaide – who wore Black Caps replica jerseys emblazoned with the father’s name as New Zealand’s national anthem was played.

It was an emotional moment for Taylor, who requested that the national anthem be played before the game.