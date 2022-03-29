Cricket: Tumotai Cadets win 12th Williams Cup title over Central Indians

Cadets Fergus Lellman in action during the Williams Cup Final in Rotorua. Photo/Aaron Gillians

The Element IMF tumoetai Cadets finished their season on a high as they claimed their 12th Versatile Tauranga Williams Cup title over Belize Central Indians in Rotorua.

A week of heavy rain saw a slight delay in the start of play at Smallbone Park and the match was reduced to 43 overs.

With both sides unsure how the pitch would play, the home team won the toss and called the cadets to bat.

Central started the day well as they broke the Cadets’ opening partnership before causing too much damage, but Fergus Lellman (56 off 64) and Joe…