Cricket: White Ferns coach Bob Carter resigns after disappointing Women’s World Cup

New Zealand coach Bob Carter talks to his team ahead of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 cricket match between the New Zealand White Ferns and South Africa. Photo / Photoport.co.nz

Departing coach Bob Carter has downplayed the failure of the White Ferns World Cup as he returns to his old New Zealand cricket role.

The White Ferns won only three of the seven matches as the hosts were knocked out of the tournament before the semi-finals, but Carter was eager to predict a brighter future.

Carter announced today that he was stepping down but suggested that was always the plan.

His White Ferns contract had expired and “the period of time was right” for the change.

While New Zealand were not rated as strong title contenders, and COVID restrictions limited their connection to the public, they…