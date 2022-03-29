Cricket: Will Young and Blair Tickner live up to their pre-match promise in Black Caps win over Netherlands

The Black Caps opened their first ODI series against the Netherlands at the Bay Oval. Video / Sky Sport

Home teammates turned international roommates, Will Young and Blair Tickner, performed well on pre-match pledges in the Black Caps’ victory over the Netherlands.

Young scored his maiden ODI century by hitting the winning runs at the Bay Oval last night, hours after the ticker scored 4-50 on debut to seal a comprehensive seven-wicket win.

Unfortunately, what was promised was not at all, as Young later explained.

“I am actually staying with him here at Mount Maunganui,” the batsman said. “We said before coming on the field this morning that we need one hundred and five runs.

“So not quite but the ticks will definitely take four.”

There will also be Black Caps…