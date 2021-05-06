ENTERTAINMENT

Cricketer Suresh Raina asks for oxygen, Sonu Sood said – will arrive in 10 minutes

Avatar

Sports desk. Friends, let me tell you that in the corona virus epidemic, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has emerged as the messiah for the poor, weaker sections and people. He started helping people during the lockdown last year, which still continues. Even after reaching the shooting set from social media, people keep asking for help from Sonu Sood. In such a situation, there is a shortage of beds, medicines and other things from oxygen to hospital.

Friends, for your information, let us know that Sonu Sood is helping the general public as well as Indian celebs under his foundation. Suresh Raina, India’s famous cricketer, took to Twitter to request oxygen cylinder for his aunt living in Meerut. Raina wrote that her 65-year-old aunt is suffering from lung infection in the hospital and she needs oxygen. To this, Sonu Sood replied that he is sending oxygen cylinders in 10 minutes.

Friends, in his tweet, Suresh Raina tagged UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Let us know that Sonu Sood is constantly engaged in helping people. Recently, Sonu himself was hit by the Corona virus. Although friends, he was still helping the needy. While declaring his corona infected, Sonu Sood said that he is still ready to help. After getting negative of his report, Sonu is fast helping.

