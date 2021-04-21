Crime doesn’t pay: Which famous YouTubers are in hot water now? – Film TMT

Why can we maintain making the improper folks well-known? Plainly today, allegations towards stars, celebs, actors, media personalities, and extra proceed to pile up on the TMT, and well-known stars are always getting uncovered for horrible crimes or problematic actions they’ve performed prior to now.

For the case of well-known YouTubers, we’re certain that the celebs on that platform know a factor or two about Cancel Tradition. Trying over the controversy of media personalities equivalent to Shane Dawson, David Dobrick, James Charles, and tons extra, it leaves us mere mortals to query why well-known folks all the time appear to carry some troubling, darkish secrets and techniques beneath all of the glitter and glam.

So who’s subsequent up on the checklist of well-known YouTubers which have been uncovered for horrible actions? The most recent controversy facilities on Jake Paul, a star who’s actually no stranger to having his profession in sizzling water. Discover out what he has been accused of most just lately right here.

Sexual assault allegations

Like we’ve already talked about, Jake Paul is a kind of well-known YouTubers that simply appears to make headlines each couple of months for all of the improper causes. In truth, at this level, we’re satisfied being problematic is the one cause why his profession continues to be prospering. Whereas he (and his older brother Logan Paul) have performed a mess of problematic issues prior to now, the star has nonetheless managed to keep up a fan base.

Nonetheless, this would possibly simply be the final straw (or at the least, we hope it’s). On Friday, TikTok star Justine Paradise got here ahead with sexual assault allegations made towards Jake Paul. The twenty-four 12 months outdated media persona who has over 524,000 followers on TikTok, the platform she turned well-known from, accused Jake Paul of forcing her to carry out oral intercourse on him again in July of 2019.

Justine Paradise launched a twenty-minute-long YouTube video on Friday, and claimed that the alleged incident occurred in Jake Paul’s bed room in his home in California, a location he lived and labored at with different buddies. The video was titled: “TRIGGER WARNING: Jake Paul Sexually Assaulted Me”, and has since reached over a million views.

The disturbing particulars

Justine Paradise emphasised in her video: “Intercourse could be very particular and crucial to me. Usually, everyone respects me after I don’t need to do sexual issues, so I assumed that it was tremendous if I went in his room. I assumed it will be tremendous to kiss him, as a result of I assumed he would cease if I didn’t need to do anything.”

The TikTok star then stated that when Jake Paul started to the touch her in locations she didn’t need to be touched, she moved his fingers away, which prompted him to ask: “If nothing’s going to occur, what’s the purpose?” Paradise alleged that the state of affairs started to escalate even after she informed him “no”, and Jake Paul continued to bodily get on high of her and power her to carry out oral intercourse.

Paradise stated: “He didn’t ask for consent or something. That’s not okay. On no degree in any respect is that okay”. She then stated that after, Paul didn’t communicate to her. Days after the incident, she tried to achieve out to Paul “to speak to him and inform him, ‘Hey, I didn’t consent for this. It made me really feel so terrible’”. Nonetheless, he didn’t even reply to her texts.

She additionally added that she by no means acquired an apology. The star stated: “I’d have preferred to have an apology as a result of that was tousled, and I didn’t need that”, and added: “I do know he is aware of that I didn’t need to do something sexual with him. I’ve thought of this actually each single day because it occurred. However the an increasing number of I give it some thought, the extra I understand, nobody might be doing that and suppose that it’s one thing proper to do.”

Jake’s response

Jake Paul has since denied these allegations made towards him by means of his legal professional Daniel E. Gardenswartz. Contemplating all of the problematic issues the star has already performed prior to now, we actually take these allegations critically. Plainly the careers of well-known but problematic YouTubers are (rightfully s0) tumbling down one after the other, and it’s doubtless he’s subsequent.