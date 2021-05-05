Crime Next Door (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) Web Series Story, Cast, Real Name, Wiki & More

Crime Next Door (Disney+ Hotstar Quix): Web Series Story, Cast, Wiki, Real Name, Crew Details, Released Date and More
Crime Next Door is an Indian mini web series. The series stars Yashpal Sharma, Mohan Kapur, Rajendra Gupta, Girish Kulkarni and Anupriya Goenka. The series has been made under banner of Neela Film Productions. In this gripping crime thriller, a police officer solves some of the most heinous and toughest murder cases of his entire career.
|Title
|Crime Next Door
|Main Cast
|Yashpal Sharma, Mohan Kapur, Rajendra Gupta, Girish Kulkarni and Anupriya Goenka
|Genre
|Crime, Thriller
|Director
|Deepankar Prakash
|Producer
|Not Available
|Production House
|Neela Film Productions Pvt Ltd
The complete cast of web series Crime Next Door :
Yashpal sharma
Mohan kapur
Rajendra Gupta
Girish Kulkarni
Anupriya Goenka
Kunal Pant
Deepti Devi
Vatsal Sheth
Aham sharma
Sahil Vaid
Trishna singh
Madhura welankar-satam
Ravi Sah
Crime Next Door will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar Quix from 15 May 2021. The show will air everyday and it’s 10-15 minutes long. Other details related to the show are given below.
|Available On
|Disney+ Hotstar Quix
|Total Episode
|Not Available
|Running Time
|10-15 Minutes
|Released Date
|15 May 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Subtitle
|English
|Country
|India
If you have more details about the web series Crime Next Door, then please comment below down we try to update it within an hour