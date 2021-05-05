Crime Next Door (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) Web Series Story, Cast, Real Name, Wiki & More

ENTERTAINMENT

Crime Next Door (Disney+ Hotstar Quix): Web Series Story, Cast, Wiki, Real Name, Crew Details, Released Date and More

Crime Next Door is an Indian mini web series. The series stars Yashpal Sharma, Mohan Kapur, Rajendra Gupta, Girish Kulkarni and Anupriya Goenka. The series has been made under banner of Neela Film Productions. In this gripping crime thriller, a police officer solves some of the most heinous and toughest murder cases of his entire career.

Title Crime Next Door
Main Cast Yashpal Sharma, Mohan Kapur, Rajendra Gupta, Girish Kulkarni and Anupriya Goenka
Genre Crime, Thriller
Director Deepankar Prakash
Producer Not Available
Production House Neela Film Productions Pvt Ltd

The complete cast of web series Crime Next Door :

Yashpal sharma

Mohan kapur

Rajendra Gupta

Girish Kulkarni

Anupriya Goenka

Kunal Pant

Deepti Devi

Vatsal Sheth

Aham sharma

Sahil Vaid

Trishna singh

Madhura welankar-satam

Ravi Sah

Crime Next Door will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar Quix from 15 May 2021. The show will air everyday and it’s 10-15 minutes long. Other details related to the show are given below.

Available On Disney+ Hotstar Quix
Total Episode Not Available
Running Time 10-15 Minutes
Released Date 15 May 2021
Language Hindi
Subtitle English
Country India

If you have more details about the web series Crime Next Door, then please comment below down we try to update it within an hour

