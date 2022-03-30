Criminal! Mack Allister's knee got plugged but it was yellow for the referee

Criminal! Mack Allister’s knee got plugged but it was yellow for the referee

At the start of the second half, Alan Franco left his leg up in a brawl and hit Alexis Mack Allister all over. Incredibly Raphael Klaus only showed him a warning.

video | Criminal! Mack Allister’s knee got plugged but it was yellow for the referee
Paul Rodriguez Dennis

By Paul Rodriguez Dennis

Argentina won 1-0 thanks to the goal of Julian Alvarez and at the beginning of the second half everything went smoothly Guayaquil When an action disturbed the peace.

at 10 minutes, midfielder Ecuador, Alan Franco, went to brawl with a ball Alexis Mac Allister, But he left his foot too high and ended up hitting the Argentine with block nails in utterly reckless action.

Logically, the Argentine midfielder…


Read Full News