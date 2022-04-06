Crisis in Peru: They attacked the Supreme Court and other government buildings after a chaotic day

as an increase crisis in peru, four police officers injured In a clash with protesters demonstrating against the President this Tuesday Peter Castle in Lima and because of Destruction at the Palace of Justice and the National Headquarters of the Prosecutor’s Office,

The incidents happened when Castillo was meeting with opposition leaders who control Congress. Outside, hundreds of people were protesting in the streets between the Legislative Building and other parts of Lima Grow food and fuel.

It was in that meeting that Peter Castle woke up this afternoon injunction That he ordered by midnight this Tuesday in Lima and El Callao. President in the middle of March Restrictions to operate removed, because I had…