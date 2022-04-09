cristiano i don’t know copa

Everton, one of the worst teams in the Premier League, could not even beat Manchester United. The Toffees take a breather in the race for salvation at the cost of a joint that is in ruins, even with no return Cristiano RonaldoWere able to lift the head (1-0).

a bit of anthony gordon -Luckily, his shot from outside the box hits Maguire- It was enough to ruin United, that he has won one of his last five matches and that It seems unimaginable that next season he will be in the Champions League ,

The Red Devils’ crowd was not enough, cheered by Cristiano, who missed the last league game due to illness after qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar with Portugal. Marcus Rashford made two very good…