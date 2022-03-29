Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal don’t want surprise in playoff against North Macedonia

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to participate in his fifth consecutive World Cup.

Star Cristiano Ronaldo will play his last card to play for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this Tuesday when Portugal host North Macedonia in one of the playoffs of the European Qualifiers.

Cristiano, 37, aspires to participate in a fifth consecutive World Cup, as does his eternal adversary, Argentine Lionel Messi, Both are present in Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.

Portugal, after eliminating Turkey (3-1) in the previous example, waits at the Estadio do Dragao in the city of Porto for the North Macedonian team, which comes from the bell ringing in world football with their victory over Italy ( 1- 0), current European champion.

The match is…