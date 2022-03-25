Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal survive World Cup scare vs Turkey

Earlier this week a tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo’s illustrious international career was being drafted.

The thought was that if Portugal fails to qualify for this year’s World Cup, football’s all-time leading scorer might call it a day.

And Portugal’s chances of not qualifying for Qatar 2022 looked bleak as they prepared for a knockout semi-final against a dangerous Turkish side, with the winner likely to face European champions Italy in the playoff final.

But a lot can change in 90 minutes. And it did.

Portugal did their best to beat Turkey 3-1 in Porto.

Meanwhile, a major blow struck 1,200 miles away in Palermo, where Italy were beaten 1-0 by North Macedonia courtesy of a 92nd-minute suckerpunch.

Suddenly, Portugal was the clear odds-on favorite to qualify…