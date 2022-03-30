Cristiano Ronaldo avoids World Cup scare as Bruno Fernandes brace sends Portugal

Portugal 2-0 North Macedonia: A brace from Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes sealed his country’s place in the World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday evening.

Bruno Fernandes scored twice to lead Portugal to their sixth consecutive World Cup final.

Fernandes may have struggled at United this season but showed his enduring quality on the international stage in Porto to cement Portugal’s place in Qatar. Manchester United’s playmaker’s goals in either half saw Portugal deny North Macedonia their World Cup debut and a second big scalp within a week.

North Macedonia made a big upset in the semi-finals of the play-offs by defeating the European champions.