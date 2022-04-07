Cristiano Ronaldo blasts against Wayne Rooney after criticism: “Jealous” – Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United after 12 years to become the top scorer for the ‘Red Devils’ but for Wayne Rooney, the former Real Madrid rift will have to leave the traditional English team and look for a new destination for next season . He feels that his return to the Premier League was a bad decision.

The condition of Cristiano Ronaldo Rooney and former football player Jamie Carragher has not gone unnoticed. Both recognize the scoring quota of ‘CR7’, but feel Manchester United should play with younger players for the foreseeable future.

“He has scored important goals in Champions League games at the start of the season and also scored a hat-trick against Tottenham, but I think …