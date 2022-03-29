Cristiano Ronaldo dismisses talk of retirement ahead of Portugal vs North Macedonia: ‘I’m the boss’

Cristiano Ronaldo has ruled out that he may be nearing the end of his international career.

Portugal faced a winner-takes-all-play-off final on Tuesday against North Macedonia, a team that stunned Italy last week to keep the four-time champions out of the World Cup for the second time in a row.

Ronaldo, who has scored 185 caps for Portugal and a world record 115 international goals, aims to emulate a select band of players who have played in five World Cups.

The 37-year-old Manchester United continued, “I am who will decide my future.” “If I feel like playing more, I will. I’m the boss, end of story.”

North Macedonia stunned Italy with a 1-0 win in their play-off semi-final last week, with the country’s president Stevo Pendarovsky tweeting: “Get ready…