- Cristiano Ronaldo: I am happy to choose Al-Nassr and I have a lot to offer to the team and Saudi football | #SportsSky News Arabia
- “This is what I would like to accomplish.” Ronaldo speaks to the Saudi Al-Nasr fansAl Jazeera Mubasher Al Jazeera channel live
- Witness: A crazy reception for Ronaldo, “the unique”, at the Saudi Al-Nasr Clubeuronews (Arabic)
- “I am my world.” Ronaldo, addressing the Saudi Al-Nasr fans, in Saudi ArabicAl Jazeera Mubasher Al Jazeera channel live
- “Habibi Ya Asfrani” .. A federal fan decides to encourage the Saudi victory because of RonaldoMasrawy
- View full coverage of the news on Google News
Cristiano Ronaldo: I am happy to choose Al-Nassr and I have a lot to offer to the team and Saudi football | #Sports – Sky News Arabia
By
Posted on