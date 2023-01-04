Cristiano Ronaldo: I received offers from European clubs before joining Al-Nassr Saudi Arabia

January 3, 2023 Last updated 2 hours ago

image copyright Reuters photo comment, Cristiano Ronaldo in Riyadh, wearing his new team kit

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo said that his work in Europe is over, although he had “many opportunities” to join other clubs before joining the Saudi Al-Nasr team.

Ronaldo, 37, joined Al-Nassr in a free transfer on Friday, after his contract with Manchester United was terminated in the wake of his controversial statements in which he criticized the English club.

Ronaldo arrived in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Monday evening, after officially joining Al-Nasr Club in a historic deal.

The captain of the Portugal national team at the recent World Cup in Qatar said that he had received offers from clubs in Brazil, Australia, the United States and Portugal.

“I gave my word to this club,” he said at a ceremony introducing him to Al-Nasr fans and his arrival at the team’s stadium on Tuesday.

He added, “I won everything, I played for the most important clubs in Europe, and now I am taking on a new challenge in Asia.”

And it was reported that Ronaldo will receive the largest salary in the history of football, estimated at about 177 million pounds annually, in a deal that will last until 2025.

Ronaldo told reporters in his first media conference: “What no one knows, I can say now that I had many opportunities in Europe, and many clubs in Brazil, Australia, the United States and even in Portugal, many clubs tried to sign me.”

The Saudi fans, who gathered at the Marsool Park stadium in Riyadh, welcomed the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with applause.

Ronaldo answered questions from a club official, but did not take any questions from reporters.

Speaking about his contract with Al-Nasr, the nine-time Saudi Professional League champion, Ronaldo said: “This contract is unique, but I am a unique player, so it is natural for me.”

The Portugal star added, “I know that the (Saudi) league is very competitive, I have watched many matches. I hope to play after (Wednesday) if the coach thinks there is a chance. I am ready to continue playing football.”

Al-Nassr coach Rudi Garcia said that signing Ronaldo is “fantastic” for Saudi Arabia.

image copyright Reuters

“easy to manage”

The French coach added, “In my life, I have seen that great players like Cristiano are the easiest in terms of management, because there is nothing I can teach him.”

Garcia explained that his goal for Cristiano is to make him happy. “I want him to enjoy playing with Al-Nassr and winning with Al-Nassr.”

After the media conference, Ronaldo stood dressed in his new team’s clothes on the club’s stadium in front of thousands of fans.

After announcing his move to Al-Nassr, the Portuguese star said he was eager to “go through a new experience in a new football league in a different country.”

Ronaldo’s last international tour with his country was at the World Cup in Qatar, where his rival Lionel Messi won the cup with Argentina.

The Ronaldo deal, which extends to June 2025, is one of a group of major sports deals concluded by Saudi Arabia in Formula One car racing, boxing and golf, and it also bought the English club Newcastle. .

Critics of Saudi Arabia describe the deals as an attempt to “whitewash” the kingdom and distract people from the country’s human rights record.

Al-Nasr Club, which won the Saudi League nine times, described its contract with Ronaldo as “more than historic”, and that it would inspire other clubs in the league and the country as a whole.

And the Saudi Minister of Sports, Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, pledged, in a tweet, “to support the rest of our clubs in concluding qualitative deals with international stars soon.”

Manchester United terminated his contract with Ronaldo during the World Cup, after a fiery press interview in which he said that he felt betrayed by the club, and that he did not respect coach Eric Tan Hag.

The Portuguese striker was for many years one of the most expensive football players in the world, as it is believed that he was paid 33 million euros in Juventus, before he agreed to reduce his salary to join Manchester United.

Ronaldo won the Champions League 5 times with Real Madrid, the league in Spain, in Italy with Juventus, and in England with Manchester United.

He was also the top scorer in the Champions League, and the top scorer for his country, with whom he won the European Cup in 2016.

In Qatar, he became the first player to score in 5 rounds of the World Cup, after a penalty kick he scored against Ghana in the group stage.