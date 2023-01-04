LATEST

Cristiano Ronaldo: I received offers from European clubs before joining Al-Nassr Saudi Arabia

Posted on

Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nasr Stadium in Riyadh, wearing his new team uniform

image copyright Reuters

photo comment,

Cristiano Ronaldo in Riyadh, wearing his new team kit

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo said that his work in Europe is over, although he had “many opportunities” to join other clubs before joining the Saudi Al-Nasr team.

Ronaldo, 37, joined Al-Nassr in a free transfer on Friday, after his contract with Manchester United was terminated in the wake of his controversial statements in which he criticized the English club.

Ronaldo arrived in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Monday evening, after officially joining Al-Nasr Club in a historic deal.

The captain of the Portugal national team at the recent World Cup in Qatar said that he had received offers from clubs in Brazil, Australia, the United States and Portugal.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

411
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
354
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
339
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
best iphone editing best iphone editing
300
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
288
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
284
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
277
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
273
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
273
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
268
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top